Most Wanted: Police Appeal to Find Wanted Man with Links to Kent and London

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Kent Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a wanted man who is being sought after being recalled to prison. Tejay Grant is wanted on recall to prison and officers are urging anyone who sees him to contact police immediately. Grant is known to have links to Gillingham in Kent and Enfield in north London . Police are asking members of the public not to approach him if they see him. Instead, anyone who has information on his whereabouts or spots him is urged to call 999 immediately , quoting reference 46/76703/26 . Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by submitting information through its online reporting service.

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