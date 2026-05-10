Motorcyclist Flees Police Through Crowds at Goodwood Members’ Meeting

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist drove dangerously through crowds at the Goodwood Members’ Meeting on Sunday, 19 April. Officers tried to stop the rider when they spotted that the bike’s number plate was incorrectly displayed. Instead of complying, the rider sped through a group of pedestrians before fleeing the scene.

Police Attempted Stop

Officers on duty noticed the black sports-style motorcycle had a number plate that didn’t comply with regulations during the event. They signalled for the rider to stop, but he ignored them, continuing to ride through pedestrians.

Dangerous Crowd Incident

The motorcyclist’s actions put numerous people at risk as he sped through the busy Goodwood Members’ Meeting, a key event attracting large crowds.

Witnesses Urged To Help

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam or mobile footage of the incident to come forward. Information can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 47260102613.