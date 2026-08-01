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BIKER HORROR Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bishop’s Waltham Crash as Uninsured Mercedes Seized

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bishop’s Waltham Crash as Uninsured Mercedes Seized

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries following a collision involving a car in Bishop’s Waltham, with police confirming the vehicle involved was seized after being found to be uninsured. Emergency services were called just before 9am on Saturday, 1 August, to the junction of Shore Lane and the B2177 following reports of a road traffic collision. The incident involved a Mercedes A-Class and a Ducati Monster Plus motorcycle.

Rider Taken to Hospital

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. Police have not released any further details regarding the rider’s condition.

Uninsured Vehicle Seized

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed that checks carried out at the scene revealed the Mercedes was not insured. The vehicle was subsequently seized by officers.

Witness Appeal

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or captured the incident on dashcam to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, quoting reference 0604 of 1 August. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing.

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Topics :Collision

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