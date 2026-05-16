Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

VIRAL VIDEOS MrBeast Puts Woman On Island With 6 Exes And $250,000 Prize

MrBeast Puts Woman On Island With 6 Exes And $250,000 Prize

MrBeast placed Ashley, a woman, on a tropical island alongside her six ex-boyfriends in a high-stakes reality challenge with a $250,000 prize up for grabs. The exes compete in challenges to win her trust and secure private dates, but instead of fighting for the prize, the men have bonded and ignored Ashley, sparking unexpected drama. This unusual social experiment tests relationships and loyalties under pressure.

Ex-boyfriends Bond Instead

Rather than competing aggressively, the six exes have formed friendships, confusing both Ashley and viewers. The usual tension expected in such contests has given way to camaraderie, with the men apparently prioritising their new dynamic over winning Ashley’s affections and the cash prize.

Heart Smashing Eliminations

Every five days, Ashley must eliminate one ex by smashing a symbolic heart, narrowing down the competition. This dramatic ritual adds an emotional edge as contestants face rejection not only from the prize but also from their shared past relationship with Ashley.

High Stakes on a Tropical Island

The $250,000 prize creates a significant incentive for the exes to compete seriously. However, their current indifference towards Ashley challenges the show’s intended dynamic, raising questions about motivations when shared history and friendship intervene on game strategy.

MrBeast’s Unique Reality Twist

Known for his creative and viral videos, MrBeast’s experiment combines elements of reality dating shows with a social twist. The format and prize money have captivated audiences worldwide, showing how unexpected behaviours emerge under unusual conditions.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Appeal After Suspected Rape Near Streatham Gaumont Place CCTV

POLICE APPEAL Police Appeal After Suspected Rape Near Streatham Gaumont Place CCTV

UK News
Vandalism Strikes Eastbourne Tennis Courts Before Lexus Eastbourne Open

RACE AGAINST TIME Vandalism Strikes Eastbourne Tennis Courts Before Lexus Eastbourne Open

UK News
Met Police Arrest 11 Amid 80,000 Rival London Protests

PROTEST CHAOS Met Police Arrest 11 Amid 80,000 Rival London Protests

UK News
Man in 50s Stabbed After Fight in Catford Supermarket Car Park

STAB HORROR Man in 50s Stabbed After Fight in Catford Supermarket Car Park

UK News
Police Seek Man After Woman Sexually Assaulted At Walthamstow Station

STATION ATTACK Police Seek Man After Woman Sexually Assaulted At Walthamstow Station

UK News
Police Urgently Search for Missing Laura in Eastbourne From Wiltshire

FIND HER Police Urgently Search for Missing Laura in Eastbourne From Wiltshire

UK News
Police Motorbike Chase Ends in Becontree Collision on Lodge Avenue

POLICE CHASE Police Motorbike Chase Ends in Becontree Collision on Lodge Avenue

UK News
EasyJet Flight Turns Back Over English Channel After Technical Fault

FLIGHT EMERGENCY EasyJet Flight Turns Back Over English Channel After Technical Fault

UK News
Man Arrested in Bexhill After Reports of Bladed Weapon

KNIFE SCARE Man Arrested in Bexhill After Reports of Bladed Weapon

UK News
43 Arrested as Tommy Robinson Rally and Pro-Palestine Protest Clash in London

UNITE THE KINGDOM 43 Arrested as Tommy Robinson Rally and Pro-Palestine Protest Clash in London

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Nottingham Couple Sentenced for Arranging Illegal Underage Marriages in Pakistan

MARITIAL ABUSE Nottingham Couple Sentenced for Arranging Illegal Underage Marriages in Pakistan

Court News, UK News
Nottingham Couple Sentenced for Arranging Illegal Underage Marriages in Pakistan

Nottingham Couple Sentenced for Arranging Illegal Underage Marriages in Pakistan

Court News, UK News
Tanveer Singh Guilty of Murdering Woman in Birmingham Soho Road Attack

MURDER CONVICTION Tanveer Singh Guilty of Murdering Woman in Birmingham Soho Road Attack

UK News
Tanveer Singh Guilty of Murdering Woman in Birmingham Soho Road Attack

Tanveer Singh Guilty of Murdering Woman in Birmingham Soho Road Attack

UK News
Manhunt launched for prison escapee Mitchell Chantler in Derbyshire

PRISON ESCAPE Manhunt launched for prison escapee Mitchell Chantler in Derbyshire

UK News
Manhunt launched for prison escapee Mitchell Chantler in Derbyshire

Manhunt launched for prison escapee Mitchell Chantler in Derbyshire

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Twelve Men to Face Trial Over 2015 Fatal Attack on Cambridge United Fan

COURT TRIAL Twelve Men to Face Trial Over 2015 Fatal Attack on Cambridge United Fan

UK News
Twelve Men to Face Trial Over 2015 Fatal Attack on Cambridge United Fan

Twelve Men to Face Trial Over 2015 Fatal Attack on Cambridge United Fan

UK News
Ex-Boyfriend Jailed for Gateshead Woman’s 2016 Murder After Harassment Failings

POLICE FAILINGS Ex-Boyfriend Jailed for Gateshead Woman’s 2016 Murder After Harassment Failings

UK News
Ex-Boyfriend Jailed for Gateshead Woman’s 2016 Murder After Harassment Failings

Ex-Boyfriend Jailed for Gateshead Woman’s 2016 Murder After Harassment Failings

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Gloria Stephenson Killed by Illegal E-Bike Rider in UK Tragedy

TRAGIC LOSS Gloria Stephenson Killed by Illegal E-Bike Rider in UK Tragedy

UK News
Gloria Stephenson Killed by Illegal E-Bike Rider in UK Tragedy

Gloria Stephenson Killed by Illegal E-Bike Rider in UK Tragedy

UK News
Met Police Probed Over Sleeping Guards at Windsor Castle

POLICE SCANDAL Met Police Probed Over Sleeping Guards at Windsor Castle

UK News
Met Police Probed Over Sleeping Guards at Windsor Castle

Met Police Probed Over Sleeping Guards at Windsor Castle

UK News
Ukrainian Man Guilty of Edinburgh Attempted Rape from 2023

MIGRANT CRISIS Ukrainian Man Guilty of Edinburgh Attempted Rape from 2023

UK News
Ukrainian Man Guilty of Edinburgh Attempted Rape from 2023

Ukrainian Man Guilty of Edinburgh Attempted Rape from 2023

UK News
Watch Live