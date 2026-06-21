Murder Investigation Launched After Stabbing in Crystal Palace

Police launched a murder investigation after a stabbing in Crystal Palace left one man dead and another injured. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, 21 June, when officers were called to Westow Hill at 3:39am by the london/">London Ambulance Service following reports of a stabbing. Officers found a man in his 30s with serious injuries who was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. His injuries were later assessed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing. Shortly after, police located a second man, also believed to be in his 30s, with stab wounds in the Westow Hill area. Despite emergency efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man hospitalised was Arrested in South London Murder Probe of Ahmed Beker">arrested on suspicion of murder.

Swift Police Response

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee praised the quick response from officers and the London Ambulance Service, noting their efforts to assist the victims. She described the investigation as fast-moving, with an extensive police presence across Crystal Palace.

Multiple Scenes Secured

Several crime scenes have been established in the area as detectives carry out their enquiries to piece together the events leading to the stabbing.

Community Urged To Help

Residents are encouraged to share any relevant information or footage with police. Anyone with details is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 1302/21JUN26, or provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.