Neil Jackson Jailed 20 Years for Historic Child Abuse in Belfast

Neil Jackson, 44, from Belfast, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison at Belfast Crown Court after being convicted of historic child sexual abuse offences against three young victims. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) led a complex investigation that brought years of abuse to light.

Convicted On 45 Counts

Jackson was found guilty of 45 offences including rape, child cruelty, and multiple sexual assaults. The court heard these crimes were part of a sustained campaign of abuse targeting vulnerable children.

Victims Bravery Praised

Detective Inspector Ross from the PSNI commended the victims’ courage in coming forward, highlighting their vital role in securing Jackson’s conviction and protecting the community from further harm.

Harsh Sentencing Explained

10 years imprisonment

10 years supervised licence in the community

The sentence reflects the severity and repeated nature of Jackson’s offences, combining a decade behind bars with a decade of strict supervision on release.

Lifetime Sex Offender Register

Jackson is now subject to lifetime registration on the child sex offenders list, ensuring continued police monitoring after his release.