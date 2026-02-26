Watch Live
MISSING PERSON ALERT Paul Benfield Last Seen in Sevenoaks

Kent Police are urgently searching for Paul Benfield, 48, who vanished from Sevenoaks. Last Seen...

Published: 10:49 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 10:49 pm February 26, 2026

Kent Police are urgently searching for Paul Benfield, 48, who vanished from Sevenoaks.

Last Seen in New Ash Green

Paul was spotted at 10.42am on Thursday, 26 February 2026, in Knights Croft, New Ash Green. Officers are seriously worried about his welfare.

Description and What He Was Wearing

  • White male, slim build
  • Blue fleece
  • Grey cap
  • Black jogging bottoms
  • Brown boots
  • A rucksack carrying a water bottle

Have You Seen Him? Act Now!

If you have vital info, call 999 immediately, quoting reference 26-0822. For other tips, contact Kent Police on 101 or use the live chat on their website.

