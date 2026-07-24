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TRACK TRAGEDY Person dies after being struck by freight train near Warminster station

Person dies after being struck by freight train near Warminster station

A person has died after being struck by a freight train near Warminster railway station, prompting a major emergency service response. Emergency services were called to reports of a casualty on the railway line at around 9.30pm on Thursday, 23 July. Wiltshire Police, officers from the British Transport Police (BTP), ambulance crews, an air ambulance critical care car and a fire engine all attended the scene near Warminster railway station.

Person pronounced dead

Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the person, whose age and gender have not yet been confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene. The line was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and investigations were carried out.

Not being treated as suspicious

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious. They confirmed that a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Support available

Anyone affected by this incident or struggling to cope can contact the Samaritans free of charge on 116 123, email [email protected], or visit their website for confidential support 24 hours a day.

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