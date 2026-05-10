Person Hit By Train Near Bexleyheath Disrupts Southeastern Services

A person was hit by a train between Barnehurst and Lewisham early on May 10, causing major disruption to Southeastern rail services near Bexleyheath. The incident at around 7am prompted emergency services to respond and led to significant delays and cancellations affecting commuters travelling through the area.

Emergency Response

Emergency teams, including British Transport Police and London Ambulance Service, attended the scene promptly. The rail lines were closed for over an hour but reopened around 8.30am. Despite this, passengers faced ongoing disruption while services recovered from the incident.

Travel Disruption Continues

Commuters were advised to check service updates before travelling as delays persisted for much of the morning. Southeastern confirmed that passengers could use their tickets on London Buses between Dartford and London Bridge, as well as on London Underground services connecting London terminal stations at no extra cost.

Passenger Support Available

Those affected by the disruption were encouraged to seek support if needed. The Samaritans offer free counselling accessible anytime by phone at 116 123 or via their website, providing help for anyone distressed by the incident or related travel difficulties.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are awaited from the British Transport Police as they work to determine what led to the person being hit and any wider impact on rail safety.