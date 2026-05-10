Police Appeal After Jamie Field Goes Missing Near Bodmin and St Austell

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of 33-year-old Jamie Field, reported missing from the Bodmin area in Cornwall. Jamie was last seen on 5 May 2026 and is believed to have travelled to the St Austell area, with connections also to West Cornwall.

Distinctive Appearance Described

Jamie is a white male with a slim muscular build and tanned skin. He has multiple tattoos on his face, neck, arms, and legs. Notably, his hair is short, ash brown, and shaved at the sides.

Widespread Search Underway

Police are urging anyone who has seen Jamie or knows his whereabouts to contact them immediately. Officers are actively following all leads in the ongoing search across Bodmin, St Austell, and West Cornwall.

Immediate Public Help Requested

If you have any information, call 999 quoting log number 218 of 8 May 2026. Your assistance could be vital to locating Jamie quickly and ensuring his safety.