Police Appeal for Missing 67-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Maidstone

Kent Police have launched an urgent appeal to find Francis Wright, a 67-year-old man reported missing from Maidstone since the morning of Thursday 11 June 2026. He was last seen around 11:30am in the Gabriel’s Hill area and officers are concerned for his welfare as he may be travelling towards Swanley by train.

Distinctive Description

Francis Wright is described as 6ft tall with a slim build and thinning grey hair. When he was last seen, he wore a black jacket, black trousers, a black cap, black shoes, and was carrying a black bag.

Urgent Police Welfare Concern

Kent Police have expressed serious concern for Francis’s wellbeing and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch without delay.

How To Help Find Francis

If you have any information about Francis Wright’s location, call 999 immediately quoting reference 11-1003. For non-emergency information, contact Kent Police via live chat on their website or by calling 101.