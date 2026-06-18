Police Seek Man Over Voyeurism At Preston St George’s Shopping Centre

Lancashire Police are appealing for public help to identify a man caught peering over a toilet cubicle in St George’s Shopping Centre, Preston, on Tuesday 9 June at around 12:15pm. The incident involved alleged voyeurism in the busy public toilets, where the suspect was seen watching another man using the facilities.

Voyeurism Reported

Police confirmed that a victim using a cubicle noticed a man looking over the dividing wall, spying on him during the incident.

Cctv Released

To assist their enquiries, Lancashire Police have released CCTV images of the man in question, urging anyone who recognises him to come forward.

Ongoing Investigation

A police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him in connection with our investigation into an incident of voyeurism.” They added that while some time has passed since the incident, enquiries remain ongoing.

Witness Appeal

Anyone with information or who recognises the man in the footage is asked to contact Lancashire Police directly to assist with the probe.