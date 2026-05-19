Police Hunt Second Suspect After Two Teens Raped in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Police are hunting a second suspect after two teenage girls were raped in the early hours of Saturday on South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth. Officers responded at 12:37am following the attack, which has deeply shocked the Norfolk seaside town. A man in his 30s was arrested in Northamptonshire the next day on suspicion of rape and remains in custody. However, detectives believe another man was involved and have launched an appeal to identify him.

Second Suspect Description Released

Police described the second suspect as a white man in his 30s or 40s, with short dark hair and dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark green jacket featuring white stripes on both sleeves. Authorities are urging local residents and visitors who were in the South Beach Parade area around the time of the attack to come forward with any information.

Major Police Response Underway

Chief Inspector Nick Paling, district commander for Great Yarmouth, acknowledged the distress caused by the incident. He said: “We recognise how shocking and distressing these incidents are for the victims, their families, and the wider community. Specialist officers have been deployed to support both girls as we work through this investigation.”

Community Appeal For Information

Norfolk Police are appealing for anyone with information about the second suspect or the events on South Beach Parade early Saturday morning to contact them urgently. Information can be reported directly by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.