Police Shut Down Rumours of Croydon ‘School War’

Top Cop Speaks Out

Senior Met Police officer Luke Dillon, who took charge of Croydon’s local policing in August 2025, has slammed recent social media chatter about a so-called “school war”. The posts allegedly encourage pupils to carry weapons and target rival schools — sparking panic among parents.

Croydon Police Take Action

“We are aware of posts urging pupils to arm themselves and clash with other schools,” Dillon said. Police are working closely with every school in Croydon and have launched a new policing plan to increase patrols, especially during end-of-day pickups.

“We will respond firmly to any violence or disorder,” Dillon promised. Dozens of social media accounts linked to these threats have already been shut down.

Stay Alert, Report Suspicious Activity

If parents, guardians or local folk hear of any planned trouble—specific schools, dates, or locations—police want to know immediately. Call 101 for info or 999 in an emergency.

“I will keep you appraised of any significant developments in the coming days,” Superintendent Dillon added.

