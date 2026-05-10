Man Arrested on Murder Suspicion After Bristol Roof Garden Death

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in Bristol on Friday 8 May, following the death of Anthony Clemmings, known as Tony. Police found Tony deceased on a roof garden in Redcliff Street at around 8.20am on Tuesday 5 May. Avon & Somerset Police are leading the investigation into this serious incident.

Investigation Progress

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Miller of the Major Crime Investigation Team confirmed that enquiries have been progressing well since the discovery of Tony’s body. The arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

Family Support

Officers have updated Tony’s family about the arrest and continue to provide support during this difficult time. The family has requested privacy and respect as they cope with this tragic loss.

Police Appeal

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the case to contact Avon & Somerset Police on 101, quoting reference 5226122331, or via their official website. The police appeal highlights the importance of community cooperation in solving the case.