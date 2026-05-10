Olivia Pratt-Korbel Killer Refuses Court Appearance in Liverpool Sentencing

The mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, the nine-year-old girl shot dead in her Liverpool home in August 2022, has spoken out after the gunman refused to attend his court sentencing. Thomas Cashman, 34, was convicted of murder and firearms offences related to the shooting but declined to appear in court, adding to the family’s anguish.

Refused Court Appearance

On the night of 22 August 2022, Cashman opened fire while chasing convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee through Liverpool’s Dovecot area. Nee forced his way into Olivia’s family home to escape, and Cashman fired blindly through the doorway, fatally wounding Olivia. Despite his conviction, Cashman refused to leave his cell for sentencing, a move described by Olivia’s mother as “a punch in the stomach.”

Family’s Pain And Anguish

Cheryl Korbel said Cashman’s refusal was a deliberate insult that denied her the chance to deliver her victim impact statement directly. She called the act an extension of the cowardice that characterised the shooting and trial, compounding the family’s grief and pain.

Introduction Of Olivia’s Law

The family’s ordeal has led to a new legal measure, widely known as “Olivia’s Law,” which allows judges to impose harsher penalties on offenders who refuse to appear at sentencing hearings. The legislation aims to restore dignity to victims’ families during court proceedings and prevent offenders from avoiding the courtroom consequences of their actions.

Government Response

Ministers have condemned offenders’ refusal to attend court as a final insult that magnifies victims’ suffering. Under the new law, offenders refusing court appearances may face extended sentences or stricter prison conditions, ensuring families are not powerless during sentencing.

Olivia’s Legacy

Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s tragic death shocked the nation. Remembered as a bright and lively child, she continues to grieve deeply. While no law can undo their loss, “Olivia’s Law” ensures future victims’ families are spared the added cruelty of offenders avoiding court appearances. Cheryl Korbel emphasises the fight as one for dignity, accountability, and respect for victims’ families.