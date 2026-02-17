Watch Live
Police Shutdown Closes A20 Near Port of Dover

  Busy Kent Road Blocked as Cops Investigate Incident A major police incident forced the...

Published: 4:00 am February 17, 2026
Updated: 9:01 am February 17, 2026

 

Busy Kent Road Blocked as Cops Investigate Incident

A major police incident forced the closure of the A20 westbound near the Port of Dover in the early hours of Tuesday morning, causing disruption for drivers heading towards London.

Road Reopens After Police Investigation

Kent Police launched an investigation that saw the busy route shut for several hours. National Highways warned motorists to expect delays and leave extra time for their journeys.

By 6:16am, National Highways confirmed the road had reopened. A spokesperson said: “The road has been reopened, with any delays in the area beginning to ease.”

Delays Start to Ease

After the police cleared the scene, traffic quickly began returning to normal. National Highways continue to monitor the situation but expect no further holdups.

The A20 closure was a significant disruption for commuters and freight heading to and from the Port of Dover, one of the UK’s busiest transport hubs.

