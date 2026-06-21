Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HEAT WAVE WARNING Pollen Bomb Warning As Hay Fever Soars Amid 35C UK Heatwave

Pollen Bomb Warning As Hay Fever Soars Amid 35C UK Heatwave

A “pollen bomb” warning has been issued across the UK as hay fever levels are set to skyrocket alongside a sweltering 35C heatwave next week. The Met Office forecasts very high pollen counts from Sunday through Thursday in London, southern England, the Midlands, North West and Wales, with Yorkshire and the North East facing high pollen levels.

Record Heat Fuels Pollen Surge

The Met Office predicts temperatures peaking at 35C on Tuesday and Wednesday, risking breaking the UK’s all-time June heat record. Combined with high humidity and tropical nights, the extreme weather amplifies pollen spread and allergy risk across England and Wales.

Hay Fever Hits Millions Hard

One in four UK adults and one in eight children suffer from hay fever, known medically as allergic rhinitis. NHS England revealed visits to its hay fever advice page more than doubled this month as symptoms worsened with rising temperatures. Duncan Burton, England’s Chief Nursing Officer, said: “Most people can control symptoms with over-the-counter medications but should avoid double-dosing, especially if driving.”

Social Media Outcry

Sufferers are sharing their torment online, highlighting the severe impact on daily life. One TikTok user lamented relentless sneezing and a runny nose, saying: “I’m just fed up.” Responses echoed widespread misery, with some describing being bedridden due to the severity.

Easy Precautions Urged

The Met Office advises those affected to plan ahead by taking antihistamines early, using corticosteroid nasal sprays, and taking practical steps like showering after being outdoors, keeping windows closed at night, and avoiding indoor flowers to reduce pollen exposure.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Search For Missing Huddersfield Girl Ella Mai Last Seen in Linthwaite

BRING HER HOME Police Search For Missing Huddersfield Girl Ella Mai Last Seen in Linthwaite

UK News
Bradford Police Appeal After Serious Electric Cycle Collision on Great Horton Road

HIT AND RUN Bradford Police Appeal After Serious Electric Cycle Collision on Great Horton Road

UK News
Katie Hopkins Ejected From Bethnal Green Pub During England World Cup Game

BOOTED OUT Katie Hopkins Ejected From Bethnal Green Pub During England World Cup Game

UK News
Henry Nowak Killer Transferred To HMP Frankland Prison Where Ian Huntley Died

PRISON MOVE Henry Nowak Killer Transferred To HMP Frankland Prison Where Ian Huntley Died

UK News
Wrexham Man Dies After Morphine Overdose Due to Hospital Error

PRESCRIPTION TRAGEDY Wrexham Man Dies After Morphine Overdose Due to Hospital Error

UK News
Massive Fire Destroys Leicestershire Shopping Centre Roof

FIRE BLAZE Massive Fire Destroys Leicestershire Shopping Centre Roof

UK News
South East London Comedian LV General Charged with Rape in Lewisham

RAPE CHARGES South East London Comedian LV General Charged with Rape in Lewisham

UK News
Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Crocodile Enclosure at Cambridgeshire Zoo

ANIMAL ATTACK Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Crocodile Enclosure at Cambridgeshire Zoo

UK News
Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Car in Cross Gates Leeds

FATAL CRASH Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Car in Cross Gates Leeds

UK News
Mississippi Man Fired After Calling Police Over Dad In Women’s Toilet Standoff

TOILET TANGLE Mississippi Man Fired After Calling Police Over Dad In Women’s Toilet Standoff

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Harry And Meghan To Stay In Royal UK Residence After King’s Deal

ROYAL RETURN Harry And Meghan To Stay In Royal UK Residence After King’s Deal

UK News
Harry And Meghan To Stay In Royal UK Residence After King’s Deal

Harry And Meghan To Stay In Royal UK Residence After King’s Deal

UK News
Burst Water Mains Cut Supply to Homes in Kent and Sussex

WATER OUTAGE Burst Water Mains Cut Supply to Homes in Kent and Sussex

UK News
Burst Water Mains Cut Supply to Homes in Kent and Sussex

Burst Water Mains Cut Supply to Homes in Kent and Sussex

UK News
Major Search Continues for Missing Man Near Chippenham

SEARCH CONTINUES Major Search Continues for Missing Man Near Chippenham

UK News
Major Search Continues for Missing Man Near Chippenham

Major Search Continues for Missing Man Near Chippenham

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Leeds Police Arrest Suspect After River Jump in Rape Probe

RAPE PROBE Leeds Police Arrest Suspect After River Jump in Rape Probe

UK News
Leeds Police Arrest Suspect After River Jump in Rape Probe

Leeds Police Arrest Suspect After River Jump in Rape Probe

UK News
Five Arrested After Swindon Gorse Hill Shooting Incident

SHOOTING PROBE Five Arrested After Swindon Gorse Hill Shooting Incident

UK News
Five Arrested After Swindon Gorse Hill Shooting Incident

Five Arrested After Swindon Gorse Hill Shooting Incident

UK News
Jeremy Clarkson Declared in Remission from Aggressive Prostate Cancer

CANCER UPDATE Jeremy Clarkson Declared in Remission from Aggressive Prostate Cancer

UK News
Jeremy Clarkson Declared in Remission from Aggressive Prostate Cancer

Jeremy Clarkson Declared in Remission from Aggressive Prostate Cancer

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Appeal to Find Missing 15-Year-Old Lotty in Buckland

FIND LOTTY Police Appeal to Find Missing 15-Year-Old Lotty in Buckland

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing 15-Year-Old Lotty in Buckland

Police Appeal to Find Missing 15-Year-Old Lotty in Buckland

UK News
Police Appeal After Two Teenagers Go Missing From Maidstone to Redhill

GROWING CONCERNS Police Appeal After Two Teenagers Go Missing From Maidstone to Redhill

UK News
Police Appeal After Two Teenagers Go Missing From Maidstone to Redhill

Police Appeal After Two Teenagers Go Missing From Maidstone to Redhill

UK News
Tyre Fire Sparks Smoke Over Bradford’s Myra Shay on Barkerend Road

TYRE BLAZE Tyre Fire Sparks Smoke Over Bradford’s Myra Shay on Barkerend Road

UK News
Tyre Fire Sparks Smoke Over Bradford’s Myra Shay on Barkerend Road

Tyre Fire Sparks Smoke Over Bradford’s Myra Shay on Barkerend Road

UK News
Watch Live