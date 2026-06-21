Pollen Bomb Warning As Hay Fever Soars Amid 35C UK Heatwave

A “pollen bomb” warning has been issued across the UK as hay fever levels are set to skyrocket alongside a sweltering 35C heatwave next week. The Met Office forecasts very high pollen counts from Sunday through Thursday in London, southern England, the Midlands, North West and Wales, with Yorkshire and the North East facing high pollen levels.

Record Heat Fuels Pollen Surge

The Met Office predicts temperatures peaking at 35C on Tuesday and Wednesday, risking breaking the UK’s all-time June heat record. Combined with high humidity and tropical nights, the extreme weather amplifies pollen spread and allergy risk across England and Wales.

Hay Fever Hits Millions Hard

One in four UK adults and one in eight children suffer from hay fever, known medically as allergic rhinitis. NHS England revealed visits to its hay fever advice page more than doubled this month as symptoms worsened with rising temperatures. Duncan Burton, England’s Chief Nursing Officer, said: “Most people can control symptoms with over-the-counter medications but should avoid double-dosing, especially if driving.”

Social Media Outcry

Sufferers are sharing their torment online, highlighting the severe impact on daily life. One TikTok user lamented relentless sneezing and a runny nose, saying: “I’m just fed up.” Responses echoed widespread misery, with some describing being bedridden due to the severity.

Easy Precautions Urged

The Met Office advises those affected to plan ahead by taking antihistamines early, using corticosteroid nasal sprays, and taking practical steps like showering after being outdoors, keeping windows closed at night, and avoiding indoor flowers to reduce pollen exposure.