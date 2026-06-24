Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

EARTHQUAKE HORROR Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Strikes Caracas Causing Building Collapse

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, on Wednesday afternoon, causing buildings to collapse and panic among residents. The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported two strong quakes near the Venezuelan coast, prompting emergency evacuations as structures cracked and swayed.

Double Tremors Shake City

The first quake hit at 6:04pm local time about 17 miles northwest of Montalbán, with a depth of 8 miles. Just one minute later, a second quake measuring 7.5 magnitude struck 10 miles southwest of Morón at a depth of 6 miles, according to the USGS.

Buildings Crumble Amid Chaos

Residents fled swaying buildings in Caracas, reporting visible cracks and collapsed walls, exposing furniture on the streets. Dust clouds appeared in busy neighbourhoods, with many trapped outside, visibly shaken by the intense shaking.

Tsunami Warnings Issued

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre warned of possible tsunami waves along the coasts of Venezuela, Bonaire, Curacao, and Aruba. People near coastal areas were urged to move away from water, harbours, and inlets as a precaution.

Official Response And Safety Advice

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello described the quake’s impact in Caracas’ Altamira district as “alarming” with collapsed buildings, and urged citizens to stay outside amid ongoing aftershocks. He assured the public that rescue and aid operations are underway to assist those affected.

Witnesses Describe Intensity

“The building really shook from side to side. Unreal. The force was incredibly strong,” said Caracas resident Roberto Damas. “We were walking and it was tossing us around. Everything in the apartment fell. Thank God we were able to get out.”

Authorities urged people to check on vulnerable family members and friends, stressing caution amid the continuing tremors. The earthquakes are among the strongest to hit Venezuela in over a century.

Images of Maiquetía International Airport during the magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Caracas, Venezue   This is a developing story and more details will follow.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Chatham Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Harm Prevention Order

HIDDEN DEVICES Chatham Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Harm Prevention Order

UK News
UK Collaboration Makes Major Advancement in Quantum Sensors

UK Collaboration Makes Major Advancement in Quantum Sensors

UK News
Class A Drugs Seized as Woman Arrested in Eastchurch Drug Sting

DRUGS BUST Class A Drugs Seized as Woman Arrested in Eastchurch Drug Sting

UK News
Hampshire Police Took Eight Minutes to Find Stab Wound on Henry Nowak

POLICE DELAYS Hampshire Police Took Eight Minutes to Find Stab Wound on Henry Nowak

UK News
Police Appeal Over Truro Assault Leaving Man With Broken Ankle

VIOLENT ATTACK Police Appeal Over Truro Assault Leaving Man With Broken Ankle

UK News
Medway Man Jailed for Assault and £840 Shoplifting Spree

VIOLENT SHOPLIFTER Medway Man Jailed for Assault and £840 Shoplifting Spree

UK News
PrepWorld Recalls Fruit from UK Supermarkets Over Salmonella Risk

FOOD RECALL PrepWorld Recalls Fruit from UK Supermarkets Over Salmonella Risk

UK News
Toddler Isabelle Welsh Dies After Weeks of Abuse in Thornaby Court Case

ABUSE TRAGEDY Toddler Isabelle Welsh Dies After Weeks of Abuse in Thornaby Court Case

UK News
Romanian Couple Admit Manslaughter in Southern England Poison Robberies

HONEYPOT TRAP Romanian Couple Admit Manslaughter in Southern England Poison Robberies

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Hammer Attack in Melksham High Street

BRUTAL HAMMER ATTACK Man Found Guilty of Hammer Attack in Melksham High Street

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Sussex Drainage Scam Hits Adur and Worthing Victims Thousands

SCAM ALERT Sussex Drainage Scam Hits Adur and Worthing Victims Thousands

UK News
Sussex Drainage Scam Hits Adur and Worthing Victims Thousands

Sussex Drainage Scam Hits Adur and Worthing Victims Thousands

UK News
Two Men Jailed for Stealing 25 Keyless Cars Worth £600K in Hertfordshire

MAJOR HAUL Two Men Jailed for Stealing 25 Keyless Cars Worth £600K in Hertfordshire

UK News
Two Men Jailed for Stealing 25 Keyless Cars Worth £600K in Hertfordshire

Two Men Jailed for Stealing 25 Keyless Cars Worth £600K in Hertfordshire

UK News
Teens Rescue Two Children From Sea at Ramsgate Harbour

SEA RESCUE Teens Rescue Two Children From Sea at Ramsgate Harbour

UK News
Teens Rescue Two Children From Sea at Ramsgate Harbour

Teens Rescue Two Children From Sea at Ramsgate Harbour

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Businesses Urged to Boost Cross-Border IoT Tracking Amid Surge in Global Devices

Tracking Pressure Businesses Urged to Boost Cross-Border IoT Tracking Amid Surge in Global Devices

UK News
Businesses Urged to Boost Cross-Border IoT Tracking Amid Surge in Global Devices

Businesses Urged to Boost Cross-Border IoT Tracking Amid Surge in Global Devices

UK News
Fire Engine Blaze Closes A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset

FIRE ENGINE Fire Engine Blaze Closes A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset

UK News
Fire Engine Blaze Closes A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset

Fire Engine Blaze Closes A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset

UK News
Man, 26, Found Dead at Nine Ladies Stone Circle During Summer Solstice

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Man, 26, Found Dead at Nine Ladies Stone Circle During Summer Solstice

UK News
Man, 26, Found Dead at Nine Ladies Stone Circle During Summer Solstice

Man, 26, Found Dead at Nine Ladies Stone Circle During Summer Solstice

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

QUAKE ALERT Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

Breaking News, UK News
Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

Breaking News, UK News

EARTHQUAKE HORROR Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Strikes Caracas Causing Building Collapse

UK News

Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Strikes Caracas Causing Building Collapse

UK News
Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

SEA RESCUE Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

UK News
Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

UK News
Watch Live