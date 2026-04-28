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JAILED Priest Jailed 19 Months for Sexual Assault at Paisley Church House

Priest Jailed 19 Months for Sexual Assault at Paisley Church House

A Roman Catholic priest, Canon Stephen Baillie, 61, has been jailed for 19 months after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 35-year-old man at his church house in Paisley following a dinner meeting in June 2024. The assault occurred after the victim became heavily intoxicated during the evening, prompting a police investigation and court proceedings that highlighted the severity of the crime and the impact on the victim.

Assault After Dinner Meeting

Baillie invited the man to what he described as a business discussion in Clarkston. After sharing drinks over dinner, the pair returned to Baillie’s manse, where the victim became heavily intoxicated. Paisley Sheriff Court heard Baillie assaulted the man while he was too drunk to consent.

Victim Found Distressed

The victim drifted in and out of consciousness and later found Baillie performing a sexual act on him. After becoming physically unwell and vomiting, Baillie removed the man’s clothing and placed him in the shower while continuing inappropriate behaviour. The victim’s partner received a late-night call asking her to collect him, and upon arrival, she found him disoriented and wearing unfamiliar underwear, sensing immediately that “something terrible” had occurred.

Court Rejects Baillies Claims

Baillie claimed in court that he had only helped the man shower after he was sick and denied any wrongdoing, stating the younger man had initiated a kiss. However, the jury accepted the victim’s evidence that sexual acts were performed while he was incapacitated.

Sentence And Church Response

Sheriff Hugh McGinty emphasised the seriousness of the offence and its impact on the victim, sentencing Baillie to 19 months imprisonment and placing him on the sex offenders register for 10 years. Baillie, who served 36 years in the priesthood across Glasgow, Paisley, Greenock, and Eaglesham, continues to deny the offence. A spokesperson for the Diocese of Paisley expressed appreciation for those who reported the incident, confirming the Diocese was not involved in the police investigation or court proceedings. The Diocese noted Baillie has not exercised public ministry since his arrest in November 2024 and that a canonical process is underway concerning his future within the Church.

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