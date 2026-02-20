Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Pubs to Stay Open Late for England and Home Nations World Cup Matches

Pubs across England and Wales will be allowed to stay open later during the knockout...

Published: 10:01 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 10:01 am February 20, 2026

Pubs across England and Wales will be allowed to stay open later during the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup – but only when England, Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland are playing. This move means fans can catch every last minute without rushing off.

Why the Later Licence?

The temporary licensing changes are designed to ensure supporters don’t miss a moment of the action, including extra time and nail-biting penalty shootouts. With the World Cup taking place in the Americas, many matches kick off late UK time, forcing venues to normally close before the games end.

Ministers Back the Late Licence Push

Ministers say the extended opening hours will let fans enjoy the full drama in pubs and bars, giving open-goers the chance to celebrate without the clock cutting the party short. It’s a win for football lovers wanting to soak up every bit of the knockout thrill.

  • Extended pub hours apply only during knockout games involving England, Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland.
  • Extra time and penalties are covered, so fans can watch full matches live.
  • Late kickoffs due to the tournament’s location across the Atlantic.
  • Measures aim to boost the matchday atmosphere and celebrations.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

CHILLING ATTACK Cambridge man jailed for vicious kidnap and robbery spree

UK News
Man Dies After Crash Near Westminster Bridge – UKNIP

Non-Fatal Stabbing Sparks Armed Police Response in Merton

UK News

The 2026 Australian Mobile Gaming Report: What’s Changed Since 2025

UK News

CRIME SCENE Police Seal Off Bus Shelter in Reading’s Busy Broad Street Reading

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

TIPPED OFF Thames Valley Police Didn’t Tip Off Home Office Before Arrest – It Was NPCC

Breaking News

REVENGE KILLING Drug Dealer’s Revenge Fire Kills Elderly Couple in St HelensCouple After Son Refused to Work For Him

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

SAD ENDING Body Found in Search for Missing Maidstone Man

Breaking News

TIGHT LIPPED Police Arrest Norfolk Man Over Public Office Misconduct

UK News

Gosport Funeral Directors Jailed for Leaving Bodies to Rot in Mortuary

UK News

Tragedy at Chinese Restaurant: 11-Year-Old Girl and 45-Year-Old Man Dead After Fire

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CAUGHT RED HANDED Tube Pickpocket Snapped and Jailed Within a Week After Bold Spree

UK News

Tube Pickpocket Snapped and Jailed Within a Week After Bold Spree

UK News

SUSPECT WANTED FOR MURDER £10K Reward to Find Murder Suspect in Birmingham Knife Crime

UK News

£10K Reward to Find Murder Suspect in Birmingham Knife Crime

UK News

SHOCKING ATTACK Police hunt man after sexual assault on Leeds to Manchester Airport train

UK News

Police hunt man after sexual assault on Leeds to Manchester Airport train

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

QUICK THINKING Firefighters Rescue Tawny Owl Trapped in Fishing Line

UK News

Firefighters Rescue Tawny Owl Trapped in Fishing Line

UK News

PAEDO STING Porth Man Jailed for Inciting 14-Year-Old to Sex

UK News

Porth Man Jailed for Inciting 14-Year-Old to Sex

UK News

SUPERMARKET SWEEP Police Hunt Two Women After Supermarket Robbery in Walsall

UK News

Police Hunt Two Women After Supermarket Robbery in Walsall

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

Knife-Wielding Burglars Threaten Kids and Pinched Gadgets – Now Jailed

UK News

Knife-Wielding Burglars Threaten Kids and Pinched Gadgets – Now Jailed

UK News
Range Rover Bursts Into Flames On A406 North Circular In Barking

GRID LOCK A406 North Circular Chaos: Car Blaze Blocks Westbound Traffic

UK News
Range Rover Bursts Into Flames On A406 North Circular In Barking

A406 North Circular Chaos: Car Blaze Blocks Westbound Traffic

UK News

EAGER BIRD Chicken Fanatics Camp Overnight for Popeyes Maidstone Opening

UK News

Chicken Fanatics Camp Overnight for Popeyes Maidstone Opening

UK News
Watch Live