Pubs to Stay Open Late for England and Home Nations World Cup Matches

Pubs across England and Wales will be allowed to stay open later during the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup – but only when England, Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland are playing. This move means fans can catch every last minute without rushing off.

Why the Later Licence?

The temporary licensing changes are designed to ensure supporters don’t miss a moment of the action, including extra time and nail-biting penalty shootouts. With the World Cup taking place in the Americas, many matches kick off late UK time, forcing venues to normally close before the games end.

Ministers Back the Late Licence Push

Ministers say the extended opening hours will let fans enjoy the full drama in pubs and bars, giving open-goers the chance to celebrate without the clock cutting the party short. It’s a win for football lovers wanting to soak up every bit of the knockout thrill.