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MENTAL HEALTH Pudsey Speaks for First Time in 40 Years to Back Child Mental Health

Pudsey Speaks for First Time in 40 Years to Back Child Mental Health

  BBC Children In Need mascot Pudsey Bear will speak for the first time in over four decades in a new short film to raise awareness of children’s mental health. The 30-second film, Pudsey Finds His Voice, debuts this Mental Health Awareness Week, featuring a dialogue between Pudsey and actor Dexter Sol Ansell as part of a campaign encouraging adults across the UK to listen and support young people’s wellbeing.

Pudseys Historic Voice

For more than 40 years, Pudsey Bear has been the silent symbol of BBC Children In Need fundraisers. Now, Pudsey breaks that silence to highlight the urgent need for adults to engage with children’s mental health. The film was co-produced by BBC Creative and Blinkink, aiming to inspire meaningful conversations and support for vulnerable young people.

Research Reveals Mental Health Gaps

BBC Children In Need research found that 24% of children keep worries to themselves, with 38% saying these concerns reduce their happiness or stop them from speaking out due to fear or embarrassment. The charity emphasises that having a trusted adult to talk to increases children’s happiness by nine times, underscoring the importance of listening.

Call To Action For Adults

Claire Hoyle, interim BBC Children In Need chief executive, stated: “A child feeling heard can change everything – helping them cope earlier and preventing problems from escalating. Pudsey is finding his voice because too many children feel they can’t share what they’re going through, and too many adults don’t know how to start that conversation.”

The campaign urges adults to create safe spaces, ask questions, and listen actively to children’s experiences.

124m Boost For Mental Health

As part of the campaign, BBC Children In Need pledged £1.24 million to support charities working on children’s mental health, including Mental Health Innovations and The Children’s Society. The short film will air on BBC television and radio from Monday, premiering on BBC One’s The One Show at 7pm.

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