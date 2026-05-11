Robert Brown Denied Parole Over 2010 Ascot Murder of Estranged Wife

Former British Airways pilot Robert Brown, 61, has been refused parole following a private two-day hearing last month. Brown remains incarcerated after killing his estranged wife, Joanna Simpson, at their Ascot, Berkshire family home in 2010. The Parole Board ruled he still poses a risk despite campaigning by Simpson’s family and supporters to keep him behind bars.

Brutal Killing In Ascot

Joanna Simpson, then 46, was violently attacked by Brown while their two young children were nearby. Brown pleaded guilty to manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility, citing a stress-related condition. He killed Simpson with a claw hammer and buried her body in Windsor Great Park.

Family’s Long Campaign

Simpson’s mother, Diana Parkes CBE, and family friend Hetti Barkworth-Nanton CBE, led a three-year campaign urging officials to block Brown’s release. They argued the attack was premeditated and that Brown should have been charged with murder. Their efforts included challenging Brown’s automatic release planned for November 2023.

Parole Board Rejects Release

The Parole Board published its decision on Monday, confirming Brown remains unsuitable for release. Officials are not satisfied he no longer poses a risk to public safety, meaning he will stay in custody for the remainder of his 26-year sentence unless future panels decide otherwise.

Relief From Loved Ones

“We have all lived with the fear that this might not be the case, but thank goodness it was unanimously agreed he should not be released,” said Diana Parkes.

Carrie Johnson, the wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, also expressed relief, praising the courage of Simpson’s family in securing justice after years of campaigning.

Legal Battles And Public Safety

Former Justice Secretary Alex Chalk blocked Brown’s automatic early release and referred the case to the Parole Board amid public pressure. Brown’s legal challenge to this decision was dismissed by a High Court judge, who ruled there were reasonable grounds to consider him a significant risk to the public.