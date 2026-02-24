Robert De Niro Sounds Alarm on 2026 Midterms: “We’ve Got to Run Through the Fire”

De Niro Warns of Election Chaos

The legendary 82-year-old actor Robert De Niro issued a blunt warning during a fiery The Best People with Nicolle Wallace podcast interview on February 23, 2026. De Niro urged citizens to “peacefully organise” and guard polling places in the upcoming midterm elections – or risk a full-blown attack on democracy.

“If we don’t stand up, our democratic process could be compromised,” De Niro declared, his voice heavy with concern over the nation’s future.

Calls Out Billionaire Sellouts

De Niro didn’t hold back on naming names. He slammed billionaire and tech titans like Jeff Bezos for “capitulating” out of fear of the Trump administration. De Niro slammed Bezos’s stewardship of The Washington Post, saying bluntly: “The only thing he needs is integrity, and he lost his integrity.”

Emotional Plea for Unity

The chat reached a powerful crescendo when host Nicolle Wallace highlighted De Niro’s lifelong commitment to lifting others up. Fighting back emotion, De Niro said,

“You have to—you have to lift people up.”

He contrasted the country’s current turmoil with walking through fire. “We’ve got to run through the fire. There’s no other way out,” he urged, visibly moved by the call for unity.

“I’m Not a Tough Guy, I’m a Concerned Citizen”

Defying his on-screen tough-guy image, De Niro declared, “I’m not a tough guy. I’ve played them… I’m a concerned citizen. Period.” He doubled down on his fiery criticism of Trump, calling for his removal, and blasted the former president as “the bully in the schoolyard.”

“They take your lunch money on Monday, don’t think they’re going to take it on Tuesday or Wednesday,” he warned.

Dark Predictions for 2028 and Beyond

Perhaps most chilling was De Niro’s prediction that Trump may refuse to leave office in 2028, risking a constitutional crisis. The actor’s call to “peacefully organise” during the 2026 midterms signals unease about election tampering and voter suppression.

De Niro’s words mark a major wake-up call as the nation braces for a bruising political battle ahead. The midterms and the years beyond could shape the country’s democratic future – and De Niro isn’t mincing words about what’s at stake.