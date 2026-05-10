Rochdale Drug Dealer Ryan Banham Jailed Over Major Cannabis Supply

A Rochdale man has been jailed for five years and eight months after Greater Manchester Police’s Challenger team uncovered his role in a large-scale drug supply operation across the area. Ryan Banham, 37, of Digby Road, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine, and producing cannabis. Police launched an investigation last year after discovering suspicious financial activity linked to Banham.

Cash Trail Leads Police

Initial financial enquiries revealed hundreds of thousands of pounds deposited into Banham’s bank account, sparking concerns over the funds’ origins. This prompted officers from the Rochdale Challenger Organised Crime Unit to carry out a warrant on 6 June 2025, where they seized substantial quantities of cannabis, cocaine, and several mobile phones for further investigation.

Evidence Of Drug Trade

Subsequent enquiries uncovered extensive communications detailing drug supplies, payments, and orders. Banham was arrested again in December 2025 following further searches that revealed an additional two kilograms of cannabis, cocaine, and related paraphernalia.

Notorious Cannabis Farm Video

Among the evidence recovered was a video showing Banham singing while preparing drugs in a cannabis farm, underscoring his active involvement in the drug operation.

Police Praise Community Support