The town of Romford is reeling after an elderly woman was reportedly hit by an Uber bike while crossing the road near a local pub. The 86-year-old was trying to get to the church opposite when the accident occurred, sparking outrage and concern among locals.

Community Reacts: ‘Romford Has Gone Downhill’

One former resident, Dave Rae, lamented the state of the town. “Romford has gone so downhill since I lived there. Loved growing up here. Now it’s just awful,” he said, wondering what had changed in recent years.

Another commenter, Emma Perry, added, “Half of Albert’s blocked too,” hinting at congestion and road safety issues contributing to the problem.

Dangerous Cycling Practices Spotlighted

Several locals pointed fingers at cycling behaviours in the area. Shelley Walker warned, “Those Uber bikes are dangerous.” Meanwhile, Ash Gregory described reckless riding: “Always see bikes going the wrong way on the road and riding on the pavement near the station. So many nobs on bikes out there, not all, but plenty.”

Outpouring of Support for Injured Woman

Residents have sent heartfelt messages to the injured lady. London Essex commented, “Wish the lady well and a speedy recovery,” accompanied by emojis expressing sadness and support.

We have approached the Met Police and the London Ambulance Service for statements