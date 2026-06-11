Salford Man Jailed 14 Months for Warrington Sexual Assaults

Raigal Ahmad, 35, from Salford, was sentenced to 14 months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court on 9 June after sexually assaulting two women in Warrington. The offences took place during separate incidents in Warrington town centre in July 2024 and January 2025. He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and given a five-year restraining order.

Nightclub Assault

On 19 July 2024, Ahmad approached a 41-year-old woman at a nightclub in Warrington and touched her without consent. Despite the victim’s efforts to remove his hands, Ahmad continued his unwanted behaviour.

Following the Victims: To Takeaway

The second incident happened on 26 January 2025. Ahmad was seen loitering outside a bar and making unwanted advances toward a group of women. When ignored, he followed them to a nearby takeaway, where he sexually assaulted a 36-year-old woman, leading to a physical confrontation.

Police Arrest And Guilty Plea

Ahmad was arrested as he attempted to leave Warrington in a taxi. During police interviews, he denied following the women but admitted touching the 36-year-old, claiming it was ‘playful’. He initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty in May 2026.

Sentencing And Restrictions

Along with the prison term, Ahmad is required to sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and must adhere to a five-year restraining order preventing contact with both victims.