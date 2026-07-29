Schoolboy Dies Days After Falling From Barn Roof Near Bishop Auckland

A 12-year-old boy has died after suffering serious injuries in a fall from the roof of a barn near Bishop Auckland. Jaxon Robert Hubery, from Bishop Auckland, was with a group of friends when the incident happened at Woodhouses shortly before 2.45pm on Friday, 24 July. Emergency services attended the scene after reports that the youngster had fallen from the barn roof.

Died in Hospital

Jaxon sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle for specialist treatment. Despite the efforts of medical staff, Durham Constabulary confirmed he tragically died on Tuesday, 28 July, as a result of his injuries.

Family Pays Tribute

Jaxon’s family has thanked everyone who has offered messages of love and support following the tragedy. They have also urged other parents to warn their children to stay away from the area where the incident occurred.

Investigation Continues

Durham Constabulary is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers are working alongside the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to establish exactly what happened. No further details have been released at this stage. The thoughts of everyone at UKNIP are with Jaxon’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.