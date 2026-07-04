Second Man Arrested in 1998 Murder Probe of Missing Teen Donna Keogh

A second man has been arrested in connection with the 1998 suspected murder of Donna Keogh, a 17-year-old who disappeared from Middlesbrough nearly 30 years ago. Cleveland Police confirmed the 62-year-old was detained in Manchester and remains in custody as detectives continue questioning.

Cold Case Breakthrough

Donna Keogh was last seen in central Middlesbrough on 28 April 1998 and was later known to have travelled to Leeds. Despite a three-decade investigation and extensive searches, her body has never been found. Police believe she was murdered shortly after going missing.

Previous Arrest Made

Earlier this year, a 64-year-old man from Leeds was arrested in connection with the case. He remains on police bail while inquiries continue, highlighting ongoing efforts to resolve this cold case.

Intensive Leeds Enquiries

Recent months have seen officers conducting searches and enquiries around Leeds, seeking fresh leads. The investigation remains active as detectives try to uncover what happened to Donna.

Police Appeal For Information

Detective Inspector Evan Kirtley said Donna’s family has endured nearly 30 years of “unbearable uncertainty” and reaffirmed the police commitment to finding answers. Authorities are urging anyone with information to step forward to help provide long-awaited closure.

Reward Still Available

Crimestoppers continues to offer a £20,000 reward for information relating to Donna Keogh’s disappearance and suspected murder.