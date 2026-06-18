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BADGE SCANDAL Senior Harrow Traffic Warden Sacked Over Dead Mother’s Blue Badge Misuse

Senior Harrow Traffic Warden Sacked Over Dead Mother’s Blue Badge Misuse

A senior traffic warden in the London Borough of Harrow has been dismissed after using his deceased mother’s blue badge to avoid parking fees. Dinesh Patel, who worked for the council for more than 20 years enforcing disabled parking laws, was caught displaying his late mother’s badge in his car four months after her death in September 2021. He was fined for wrongful use of a disabled badge and has now lost an unfair dismissal claim at Watford Employment Tribunal.

Senior Enforcer Caught Out

Patel had been a Senior Civil Enforcement Officer since 2019, tasked with monitoring and prosecuting the misuse of disabled parking badges. The irony of his offence was noted by the tribunal, given his role included giving court evidence against badge fraudsters.

Claims And Disciplinary Action

At his disciplinary hearing, Patel claimed his aunt, not him, displayed the badge while he shopped and argued confusion over payment rules during COVID. However, the council’s management dismissed his explanation and sacked him for gross misconduct, citing his responsibility to act as a role model and report any fraudulent behaviour immediately.

Tribunal Backs Council Decision

Employment Judge Nathaniel Caiden ruled the dismissal fair, pointing out Patel had ample time to return the badge after his mother’s death and should have known better given his role. The judge emphasised Patel’s direct responsibility as the vehicle’s registered owner and his job requirements for enforcing disabled badge laws.

Badge Fraud Consequences

Patel pleaded guilty at the magistrates’ court in May 2022 and was fined for improper use of a disabled person’s badge, highlighting the legal risks of abusing these schemes. The case serves as a reminder that even enforcement officers can face serious repercussions for breaking the rules they uphold.

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