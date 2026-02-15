Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

REMAINS IN PLACE Smoke Alert in Canterbury: Residents Told to Keep Windows and Doors Shut

A blazing fire at a derelict building in Canterbury has sparked a major emergency response,...

Published: 3:36 am February 15, 2026
Updated: 3:36 am February 15, 2026

A blazing fire at a derelict building in Canterbury has sparked a major emergency response, with locals warned to keep their windows and doors closed due to thick smoke.

Massive Fire Response at St George’s Place

Fifteen fire engines and two height vehicles are battling the blaze at St George’s Place. Firefighters in breathing gear are using hose reel jets and large fans to tackle the flames and clear out the smoke. Despite their efforts, the smoke continues to pose a risk.

Evacuations, Road Closures, and Welfare Support

  • Nearby students and several businesses were evacuated as a precaution.
  • Canterbury City Council managed the evacuation and opened a welfare centre for those affected.
  • A nearby road closure has caused heavier traffic delays.
  • The Volunteer Response Team is aiding fire crews with welfare support.

Officials Urge Ongoing Caution

The advice to keep windows and doors shut remains in place overnight. Firefighters have scaled back the operation slightly but continue to battle the fire and contain the smoke.

“Please share this info with anyone in the area who might not have internet access,” officials said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as emergency teams work through the night to bring it under control.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :UkUk NewsUk News

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

PHONE DATA Pair sentenced for Edenbridge burglaries

Court News

SNITCH ON DRUG CRIME Oxford Man Caged for Six Years Over Crack Cocaine Bust

Court News

Brave Croydon Firefighters Lead Mozambique Flood Rescue

Travel

UREGENT APPEAL Missing Woman Vanishes from Chatham

Missing Persons

TRAIN PERV BUSTED Masturbates in Front of Woman — Then Tries to Silence Her

Travel

EXCOP Ex-PC Caught Out: Gross Misconduct Proven at Charing Cross

Travel

BRING HIM HOME Missing Teen from Maidstone Feared Near Canterbury

Missing Persons

Two Bristol Men Jailed Over Shocking Cardiff Shotgun Attack on Teen

UK News

LORRY HORROR Road Closed, Police Swarm Thamesmead Lorry Horror on Eastern Way

UK News

BROTHELS BUSTED Man Busted for Running Two Brothels in Birmingham City Centre

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

POLICE APPEAL Bath Assault: Police Hunt Man with Crucial Information

UK News

Bath Assault: Police Hunt Man with Crucial Information

UK News

ATTACKER JAILED Hero strangers stop savage hammer attack on ex-wife in Newcastle street

Court News

Hero strangers stop savage hammer attack on ex-wife in Newcastle street

Court News

JAILED FOR FATAL CRASH Young Driver Jailed for Fatal Crash That Killed Two and Injured Three

Court News

Young Driver Jailed for Fatal Crash That Killed Two and Injured Three

Court News
MORE FOR YOU

URGENT WARNING Huge Blaze Tears Through Derelict Canterbury Building

Missing Persons

Huge Blaze Tears Through Derelict Canterbury Building

Missing Persons

Former Odeon Cinema in Canterbury Catches Fire

Live News

Former Odeon Cinema in Canterbury Catches Fire

Live News
Met Office Forecasts First Snowfall of the Year as Autumn Sets In

BRACE FOR SNOW Six Inches Set to Blanket UK as Temperatures Plummet

World News
Met Office Forecasts First Snowfall of the Year as Autumn Sets In

Six Inches Set to Blanket UK as Temperatures Plummet

World News
MORE FROM UKNIP

CANTERBURY BLAZE Firefighters continue to Battle Huge Fire at Derelict Building in Canterbury

Missing Persons

Firefighters continue to Battle Huge Fire at Derelict Building in Canterbury

Missing Persons

COUNTY LINES Brothers Locked Up for Eight Years Over Wolverhampton ‘Kash Line’ Drug Empire

US News

Brothers Locked Up for Eight Years Over Wolverhampton ‘Kash Line’ Drug Empire

US News

MORE CREWS HAVE BEEN SENT Derelict Building Blaze Sparks Urgent Warning in Canterbury

Live News

Derelict Building Blaze Sparks Urgent Warning in Canterbury

Live News
Watch Live