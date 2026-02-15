A blazing fire at a derelict building in Canterbury has sparked a major emergency response, with locals warned to keep their windows and doors closed due to thick smoke.

Massive Fire Response at St George’s Place

Fifteen fire engines and two height vehicles are battling the blaze at St George’s Place. Firefighters in breathing gear are using hose reel jets and large fans to tackle the flames and clear out the smoke. Despite their efforts, the smoke continues to pose a risk.

Evacuations, Road Closures, and Welfare Support

Nearby students and several businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

Canterbury City Council managed the evacuation and opened a welfare centre for those affected.

A nearby road closure has caused heavier traffic delays.

The Volunteer Response Team is aiding fire crews with welfare support.

Officials Urge Ongoing Caution

The advice to keep windows and doors shut remains in place overnight. Firefighters have scaled back the operation slightly but continue to battle the fire and contain the smoke.

“Please share this info with anyone in the area who might not have internet access,” officials said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as emergency teams work through the night to bring it under control.