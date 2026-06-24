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UK HEATWAVE Southern and Thameslink Cut Services as UK Heatwave Hits Rail Travel

Southern and Thameslink Cut Services as UK Heatwave Hits Rail Travel

Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern, and Gatwick Express are reducing train services on 24 and 25 June due to a severe heatwave affecting southern England. Network Rail has imposed safety measures to avoid track buckling under extreme temperatures, resulting in fewer and slower trains. Gatwick Express will be suspended from early afternoon on both days, with alternative services available via Southern and Thameslink.

Rail Safety Priority

Network Rail’s Deputy Chief Executive Jake Kelly emphasised safety as paramount, stating that slower train speeds reduce stress on tracks to prevent damage during soaring temperatures. He urged passengers to travel only if necessary, especially within areas under the red heat warning.

Gatwick Express Suspended

Gatwick Express services will not run from early afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday due to heat-related safety concerns. Passengers can still reach Gatwick Airport using Southern and Thameslink trains, but should expect possible delays and cancellations.

Passenger Travel Advice

Jenny Saunders, Customer Service Director for the affected operators, urged travellers to plan ahead and limit journeys during the peak heat. She advised passengers to carry water, wear sun protection, consider travelling earlier or later in the day, and have contingency plans for disruptions.

Refunds And Future Updates

Anyone holding tickets for Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern, or Gatwick Express on 23–25 June can claim full refunds if they choose not to travel. Services for Friday remain under review as weather conditions evolve, with further announcements expected. Passengers are encouraged to check live travel updates before departing to avoid disruptions amid this unprecedented UK heatwave.

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