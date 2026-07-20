Street Stabbing Horror: Man Jailed for Life After Unprovoked Knife Attack Outside Takeaway

A man who carried out a brutal and unprovoked knife attack outside a takeaway in West Yorkshire has been jailed for life after stabbing an acquaintance in the neck. Asad Abbas, 41, launched the violent assault on a 52-year-old man outside a takeaway on Crag Street, Shipley, on 18 September 2025.

Victim stabbed in the neck

Police said Abbas attacked the victim without warning, first punching him before producing a knife and stabbing him in the neck. Emergency services were called to the scene and the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Despite the severity of the attack, he survived, with his injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

Life sentence imposed

Appearing before Bradford Crown Court, Abbas, of Shipley, admitted grievous bodily harm. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and must serve a minimum term of five years and one month before he can be considered for release. The court heard the minimum term will be reduced by the 303 days Abbas has already spent on remand. Any future release will only be possible if the Parole Board is satisfied he no longer poses a risk to the public.

‘Violent and unprovoked’

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Arman Hussain, of Bradford CID, said:

“This was a violent and unprovoked attack in which the victim was fortunate not to suffer even more serious injuries.

“The sentence handed down reflects the seriousness of Abbas’ offending and demonstrates how seriously West Yorkshire Police and the courts treat violent offences committed on our streets.”

Police said the life sentence ensures Abbas will remain subject to strict licence conditions for the rest of his life should he ever be released.