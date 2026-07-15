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STABBER JAILED Swanscombe stabber jailed after unprovoked knife attack left victim seriously injured

Swanscombe stabber jailed after unprovoked knife attack left victim seriously injured

Swanscombe stabber jailed after unprovoked knife attack left victim seriously injured A teenager who carried out an unprovoked stabbing in Swanscombe, leaving his victim with life-threatening injuries, has been jailed. Kent Police were called to an alleyway off Gunn Road, Swanscombe, at 6.57pm on 23 March 2026, after reports that a man in his 30s had been stabbed. Officers found the victim suffering from serious knife wounds after being attacked by Daniellis Pasilis, 19, who had spoken to the man just minutes before the assault. Police said that when Pasilis encountered the victim for a second time, he produced a large knife without warning, slashing the man’s thigh before stabbing him in the forearm. The victim lost a significant amount of blood and required emergency hospital treatment for his injuries.

Manhunt launched

A large-scale search was launched to locate Pasilis, of Phoenix Court, Northfleet, following the attack. He handed himself in at North Kent Police Station on 25 March. Two days later, he was charged with wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. Pasilis admitted both offences at Woolwich Crown Court on 1 May. On Monday 13 July, he was sentenced at the same court to two years and eight months in a Young Offender Institution.

‘This horrific attack could well have killed the victim’

Investigating officer Police Constable Jared Williams said the victim was fortunate to survive.

“This horrific attack could well have killed the victim had emergency services not responded so quickly.

“The fact it was unprovoked highlights just what a dangerous man Pasilis is.

“What should have been a normal walk to the shop ended in a terrifying incident that will last in the victim’s mind for a long time.

“We are satisfied his attacker is facing the consequences of his actions.”

Kent Police said the case demonstrates the force’s commitment to bringing violent offenders to justice and tackling knife crime across the county.

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