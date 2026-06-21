Tamil Protesters Rally Outside Sri Lankan High Commission in London Calling for Self-Determination and Justice

The demonstration, organised by the Movement for Self-Determination of Tamils (MSDTE), the Tamil Eelam People’s Association for International Justice (TEPAIJ) and other Tamil advocacy groups, took place between 1pm and 3pm outside the diplomatic mission at Hyde Park Gardens.Protesters waved Tamil Eelam flags, held placards calling for justice and accountability, and chanted slogans supporting the right of Tamils to determine their own political future. Among the key demands raised during the protest were calls for an internationally monitored referendum on Tamil self-determination in the North and East of Sri Lanka, the repeal of legislation including the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), and greater protections for freedom of expression, remembrance and cultural identity.Speakers addressed the crowd throughout the afternoon, arguing that the international community must do more to address long-standing grievances within the Tamil population and ensure accountability for events linked to Sri Lanka’s decades-long civil conflict.Organisers described the gathering as a peaceful demonstration aimed at drawing attention to what they say are continuing concerns over political oppression, restrictions on civil liberties and the lack of meaningful progress towards justice and reconciliation.A number of banners carried messages including “Referendum – Our Right, Our Future”, “Justice for Tamil Eelam” and “Remove Online Safety Act & PTA”, reflecting the themes of the rally. The protest attracted participants from across the UK, with supporters travelling from London, the Midlands and other parts of the country to attend. Police maintained a presence throughout the event, with no significant incidents reported. The demonstration comes amid continued debate within the Tamil diaspora regarding the future political status of Tamil-majority regions in Sri Lanka and ongoing international calls for accountability over alleged wartime abuses.Organisers said the rally formed part of a wider campaign to raise awareness of Tamil political aspirations and to seek international support for their demands. The protest concluded shortly after 3pm, with participants dispersing peacefully following speeches and a period of remembrance for those affected by the Sri Lankan civil war.