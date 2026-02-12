Watch Live
POLICE PROBE Teen Girl Found Dead in Norfolk Park – Police Launch Investigation

The body of a teenage girl was discovered at Memorial Park in North Walsham, Norfolk,...

Published: 12:16 pm February 12, 2026
Updated: 7:18 pm February 12, 2026

The body of a teenage girl was discovered at Memorial Park in North Walsham, Norfolk, early this morning, triggering a major emergency response.

Emergency Crews Rush to the Scene

Police were scrambled to the park just after 7am following reports of a body found on the grounds. Despite efforts from paramedics, the girl, believed to be in her late teens, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

 

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed: “The death is not believed to be suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Park Sealed Off as Inquiry Continues

Shocked locals reported seeing numerous police cars and ambulances swarming the park early today. A neighbour said: “I just saw the flashing lights and a ‘please do not enter’ sign across the front gates.”

 

Her family have been informed, and officers continue to probe the circumstances surrounding this tragic death.

