Brooklyn Beckham Reveals He Hasn’t Worked in Five Years Focusing on Hot Sauce Brand

Brooklyn Beckham, 27, son of football legend David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, has openly admitted he hasn’t held a traditional job in five years. Instead, he is dedicating all his efforts to building his hot sauce brand, Cloud23, which he launched in 2024. The young entrepreneur shared these insights during a recent event, offering a rare glimpse into his career choices and lifestyle.

Turning Passion Into Business

Brooklyn revealed his journey began when he and his wife, Nicola Peltz, experimented with hot sauce recipes at home. “Four years ago I was trying to work out what I wanted to do with my life, what I wanted to do for work,” he said. The couple’s casual attempt led to the creation of Cloud23, a premium organic hot sauce now stocked in Whole Foods, Erewhon, Amazon, and Planet Organic. The brand offers two flavours: hot habanero and sweet jalapeño, each priced at £15.

Obsessive Entrepreneurial Drive

Despite stepping away from traditional work, Brooklyn admitted to being heavily involved in the business side. “I’m always calling the CEO on Sunday at 10pm with a crazy idea,” he joked. “I can come across as annoying sometimes.” This hands-on approach shows his determination to make Cloud23 a success, contrasting with his past careers as a photographer and model.

Life In The Spotlight

Brooklyn’s path hasn’t always been smooth. Known for moments of public scrutiny—such as his expensive YouTube cooking productions and candid family revelations—he remains in the public eye for more than just his business ventures. His net worth is estimated at around £7 million, a fraction compared to his famous parents’ vast fortunes, but his hot sauce success suggests he is carving his own route.

Branding And Legacy

The Cloud23 name nods to the jersey number David Beckham wore at Real Madrid, despite Brooklyn’s claims of distancing himself from his father’s celebrity status. Whether leveraging the Beckham name is a conscious choice or a coincidence, the brand continues to gain attention in high-end food markets across the UK and the US.