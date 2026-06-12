Lorry Hits Railway Bridge Between Nuneaton and Rugby Disrupting Trains

A lorry struck a railway bridge on the West Coast Main Line between Nuneaton and Rugby on Thursday, causing part of the bridge to collapse. Network Rail and emergency services responded swiftly to the incident, leading to ongoing train delays and cancellations on one of Britain’s busiest rail corridors.

Significant Bridge Damage

A tall lorry hit the bridge, bringing down a section of the structure and forcing immediate line closures. Network Rail crews are assessing the damage to ensure safety and to plan urgent repairs.

Disruption Hits Commuters

Although train lines have reopened, services are running at reduced speeds with delays up to 10 minutes and some cancellations. Disruption is expected to continue through Friday morning, impacting peak travel times.

Alternative Routes Implemented

Train operators, including Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway, and Lumo, are diverting services via Birmingham. Routes between Glasgow, Blackpool, Preston, Stirling, Crewe, Wolverhampton, and London Euston are affected.

Network Rails Safety Warning

Martin Ball, Network Rail’s Infrastructure Director, said: “This collision has caused significant damage to the bridge and our teams are working hard to understand the extent. There will be ongoing disruption to train services through this area while we assess the bridge.”

Network Rail reminded lorry drivers to check vehicle height before passing under bridges to prevent infrastructure damage.

Passenger Travel Advice

Passengers are advised to check train operator websites and National Rail Enquiries for the latest updates before travelling. Delays and cancellations remain likely as repair and safety inspections proceed.