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KNIFE ATTACK Belfast Knife Attack Victim Stephen Ogilvie’s Condition Improving

Belfast Knife Attack Victim Stephen Ogilvie’s Condition Improving

Stephen Ogilvie, seriously injured in a brutal knife attack in Belfast on Monday night, is showing signs of improvement and could be awoken from his coma within 48 hours, DUP leader Gavin Robinson has revealed. The attack left Ogilvie with severe wounds, including the loss of his left eye and deep cuts to his head, face, and back. The incident triggered two nights of unrest across Northern Ireland, with police and emergency services responding to violent protests.

Victims Progress Detailed

Mr Robinson met with Ogilvie’s grieving family on Thursday afternoon. He shared that although their son remains unconscious, his health has improved, and there is hope he will be woken from the coma soon. “They hope, pray and trust that he will be released from that coma within the next 24 or 48 hours,” Robinson said, adding that further assessments on his sight and other injuries will follow.

Unrest And Arrests

The stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing incident sparked widespread disorder, including arson attacks on homes, buses, and cars in Belfast, and racially motivated assaults. Following the violence on Wednesday night, which resulted in 12 police officers being injured, 16 people were arrested and two have been charged. Water cannons were deployed against protesters in County Antrim after police came under attack with bricks, and a Department for Infrastructure vehicle was set ablaze.

Suspect In Custody

Hadi Alodid, 30, a Sudanese national, appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie, possession of a knife, and making threats to kill an NHS radiographer. He arrived in Northern Ireland via Dublin in February 2023 and was granted leave to remain until 2028. The case has drawn attention to asylum processing systems and border controls between the UK and Ireland.

Police And Political Response

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson warned that police reinforcements from Great Britain have been deployed to maintain order, and that “the justice system stands ready to give long sentences to those bringing disorder to our streets.” Political leaders have condemned the intimidation of healthcare workers during the violence, with Ulster Unionist Party leader Jon Burrows calling those responsible “the scum of the earth.”

Calls For Calm And Support

Gavin Robinson urged the public to avoid misinformation and divisive narratives, highlighting the family’s plea that their son’s attack is not exploited as an excuse for intimidation or social division. Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has held urgent talks with political parties to address the tensions and ensure protection for staff in vital public services.

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