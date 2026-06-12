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ECO LUXURY New Audi Q7 Runs on Vegetable Oil with MHEV Tech from £82kNew Audi Q7 Can Run On Vegetable Oil – But Is It Worth £82k?

New Audi Q7 Runs on Vegetable Oil with MHEV Tech from £82kNew Audi Q7 Can Run On Vegetable Oil – But Is It Worth £82k?

The latest Audi Q7, launching in the UK this July, is shaking up the luxury SUV market with a bold green edge. The third-generation seven-seater sports a single 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine that can run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), offering a sustainable alternative that cuts CO2 emissions by up to 95% compared to traditional diesel. Priced from just under £82,000, Audi aims to attract eco-conscious buyers keen on high performance and green credentials.

Unique Fuel Flexibility

Unlike rivals such as the Mercedes GL and BMW X7 that offer multiple petrol and hybrid powertrains, Audi’s Q7 sticks to its 3.0-litre V6 diesel powered by mild hybrid plus (MHEV) technology. The engine benefits from an electric compressor, producing 295bhp and 630Nm of torque, enabling partial electric driving in urban settings. Crucially, it accepts HVO fuel made from waste oils, either pure or blended, slashing carbon footprint dramatically.

Striking New Design

The Q7’s styling marks a departure from its curvaceous predecessor, adopting a boxier, more squared look inspired by EV design cues. It features a taller bonnet, sharper edges, and hollowed-out sides, with an imposing nose that echoes luxury peers like the Mercedes GLE. The updated premium platform underpins the SUV, offering UK buyers standard seven-seat layouts plus new five- and six-seat configurations that enhance onboard comfort.

Luxury Interior Upgrades

Inside, the Q7 boasts a fully reimagined cabin with a panoramic sunroof featuring switchable transparency, wireless phone charging, and ambient contour lighting. The infotainment system is dominated by a full-width touchscreen combined with haptic controls and a rotatory climate dial. A unique 4D sound system vibrates headrest speakers according to bass frequencies, while a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant responds to driver commands.

Advanced Safety Features

Audi has equipped the Q7 with cutting-edge safety tech, including digital Matrix LED headlights that project ground indicators linked to turn signals—a world first. The rear sports digital OLED light panels for critical warnings, plus illuminated rhombus warning signs under rear doors to alert cyclists or vehicles of exiting passengers. Driver aids include 360-degree cameras, self-parking, trailer assist, and advanced stability control for towing.

Launch And Pricing

The new Audi Q7 will reach UK showrooms in July, starting at under £82,000, positioning it more than £36,000 above Chinese rival Jaecoo 8. Audi plans to confirm full trim levels and pricing next month, catering to buyers seeking a high-end seven-seater that combines luxury, space, and eco-conscious innovation.

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