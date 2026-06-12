Brighton Prepares for Weekend Protests with Police Travel Alerts

Sussex Police and Brighton & Hove City Council have issued travel advice as competing protests are set to disrupt Brighton city centre on Saturday, June 13. Officers will maintain a strong presence around Brighton Railway Station and nearby streets to ensure public safety amid planned demonstration and counter-demonstration events.

Police Ready For Protests

Sussex Police confirmed that they have coordinated closely with event organisers and partner agencies to manage the demonstrations. Their primary goal is to enable lawful protests while minimising disruption to residents, businesses, and transport users.

Travel Disruptions Expected

Transport users are advised to anticipate delays and plan extra time for journeys, especially around Brighton station and Queens Road. Temporary road restrictions or diversions may be introduced throughout the day as crowds gather.

Community Concerns Raised

Local community groups have expressed worries that large crowds and heightened police activity could affect vulnerable residents and those distressed by protest environments. They urge visitors and residents to stay informed and consider alternative routes.

National Debate Sparks Local Action

The demonstrations reflect wider national tensions around immigration and community relations, with organisers and counter-protesters attracting supporters from Sussex and beyond.

Stay Updated

Authorities recommend checking updates from Sussex Police, Brighton & Hove City Council, and local transport providers before travelling into the city to avoid disruption and remain safe.