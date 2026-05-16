MAGA Couple Charged Over Racist Attack at Bond Street Tube

Melissa Rein Lively, 40, a US national and MAGA supporter, and her boyfriend Philipp Ostermann, 37, a German venture capitalist, are charged following a racist assault at london/">London‘s Bond Street Underground station last year. British Transport Police confirmed the pair will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 19 May. The attack saw racial abuse, hair-pulling, and pepper spray aimed at a woman with her family.

Racial Abuse on the Tube

The incident unfolded when the victim’s pushchair collided with a woman ahead of her at Bond Street station. Ostermann reportedly shouted racial insults at the victim before Lively grabbed her hair. When the victim tried to defend herself, Ostermann sprayed what he claimed was pepper spray towards the family.

Police Charges Confirmed

British Transport Police said Ostermann faces two charges of Racially Aggravated Public Order offences plus an additional Public Order offence. Lively has been charged with Assault by Beating. Both are expected to face court next week.

Offenders Fled Uk

Following the attack, the couple left the UK. However, they were identified online as political activists, prompting police action without the need for a public appeal. Their departures did not stop law enforcement from securing charges.

Next Steps Attack

The pair must now return to the UK to answer the charges they face in court. The hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 19 May will be closely watched given the high-profile nature of the suspects and the racial abuse involved.