Bluewater Hosts The Monster Inflatable Obstacle Course This Summer

The Monster, a massive 300-metre inflatable assault course featuring over 40 challenging obstacles, will take over Bluewater’s The Village car park from 18 July to 31 August. Visitors of all ages can enjoy leaping, sliding, and bouncing through this thrilling summer attraction, boasting the 18-metre Mayhem Mega Slide, Chaos Climb, and Tumble Tunnel. This marks The Monster’s first appearance in Kent after touring internationally and visiting major UK venues such as Alexandra Palace and Birmingham’s NEC.

Inflatable Obstacle Course Arrives

Running daily from 10am to 9pm, The Monster offers 60-minute sessions where guests can complete unlimited laps. Sessions cater to all ages with a unique experience tailored for different times of day.

Sessions For Every Audience

10am to 11am: Quiet hour with no music or announcements, limited to 100 guests for a calmer environment

11am to 7pm: All-ages sessions with party music, lighting, big screen video, and entertainment zones

7pm to 9pm: Adults-only sessions featuring DJs (Thursday to Sunday), karaoke, bar, and festival-style food

Excitement From Bluewater

James Waugh, Bluewater’s centre director, said: “We can’t wait to welcome The Monster to Bluewater this summer. It’s such a unique, exciting attraction that will bring something totally new to the area – with different sessions planned to cater for all ages and audiences. We always see such positive reactions to the special events we bring to Bluewater, and we’re certain that this is going to be the most hotly anticipated yet.”

Tickets And Participation

Children must be at least five years old and one metre tall to take part. Tickets are available online at www.bluewater.co.uk/en/the-monster.