Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SUMMER FUN Bluewater Hosts The Monster Inflatable Obstacle Course This Summer

Bluewater Hosts The Monster Inflatable Obstacle Course This Summer

The Monster, a massive 300-metre inflatable assault course featuring over 40 challenging obstacles, will take over Bluewater’s The Village car park from 18 July to 31 August. Visitors of all ages can enjoy leaping, sliding, and bouncing through this thrilling summer attraction, boasting the 18-metre Mayhem Mega Slide, Chaos Climb, and Tumble Tunnel. This marks The Monster’s first appearance in Kent after touring internationally and visiting major UK venues such as Alexandra Palace and Birmingham’s NEC.

Inflatable Obstacle Course Arrives

Running daily from 10am to 9pm, The Monster offers 60-minute sessions where guests can complete unlimited laps. Sessions cater to all ages with a unique experience tailored for different times of day.

Sessions For Every Audience

  • 10am to 11am: Quiet hour with no music or announcements, limited to 100 guests for a calmer environment
  • 11am to 7pm: All-ages sessions with party music, lighting, big screen video, and entertainment zones
  • 7pm to 9pm: Adults-only sessions featuring DJs (Thursday to Sunday), karaoke, bar, and festival-style food

Excitement From Bluewater

James Waugh, Bluewater’s centre director, said: “We can’t wait to welcome The Monster to Bluewater this summer. It’s such a unique, exciting attraction that will bring something totally new to the area – with different sessions planned to cater for all ages and audiences. We always see such positive reactions to the special events we bring to Bluewater, and we’re certain that this is going to be the most hotly anticipated yet.”

Tickets And Participation

Children must be at least five years old and one metre tall to take part. Tickets are available online at www.bluewater.co.uk/en/the-monster.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Woman Murder Investigation Launched Foster Square Leeds

POLICE PROBE Woman Murder Investigation Launched Foster Square Leeds

UK News
Brighton Man Jailed for Stalking Three Women Over Months

STALKER JAILED Brighton Man Jailed for Stalking Three Women Over Months

UK News
Belfast Protester Hit by Brick Thrown During Police Riot

RIOT MISHAP Belfast Protester Hit by Brick Thrown During Police Riot

UK News
Brighton Council Leader Condemns Far-Right March Ahead of Weekend Protest

PROTEST MARCH Brighton Council Leader Condemns Far-Right March Ahead of Weekend Protest

UK News
UK Businessman Guilty of Illegal Arms Deals to Conflict Zones

ARMS SCANDAL UK Businessman Guilty of Illegal Arms Deals to Conflict Zones

UK News
Urgent Police Search Continues For High Risk Missing Woman In County Tyrone

HIGH RISK Urgent Police Search Continues For High Risk Missing Woman In County Tyrone

UK News
Missing Brit Mum Found Safe in Paris Reunites with Daughter

MISSING BRIT FOUND Missing Brit Mum Found Safe in Paris Reunites with Daughter

UK News
Man Arrested and Dogs Seized in Mid Devon Animal Welfare Raid

ANIMAL RAID Man Arrested and Dogs Seized in Mid Devon Animal Welfare Raid

UK News
Fire Engine Safety Mirrors Vandalised at Brighton Preston Circus Station

CRITICAL RISK Fire Engine Safety Mirrors Vandalised at Brighton Preston Circus Station

UK News
Sussex Police Crack Down on Dangerous Nuisance Bikes in Peacehaven

BIKE CRACKDOWN Sussex Police Crack Down on Dangerous Nuisance Bikes in Peacehaven

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WAEHOUSE BLAZE Major Warehouse Blaze Erupts in Brent Business Park Prompting Fire Response

UK News

Major Warehouse Blaze Erupts in Brent Business Park Prompting Fire Response

UK News
Police Appeal for Missing 67-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Maidstone

POLICE CONCERNS Police Appeal for Missing 67-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Maidstone

UK News
Police Appeal for Missing 67-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Maidstone

Police Appeal for Missing 67-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Maidstone

UK News
Belfast Knife Attack Victim Stephen Ogilvie’s Condition Improving

KNIFE ATTACK Belfast Knife Attack Victim Stephen Ogilvie’s Condition Improving

UK News
Belfast Knife Attack Victim Stephen Ogilvie’s Condition Improving

Belfast Knife Attack Victim Stephen Ogilvie’s Condition Improving

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Holidaymakers Abroad Find Fresh Leisure Options

Holidaymakers Abroad Find Fresh Leisure Options

UK News
Holidaymakers Abroad Find Fresh Leisure Options

Holidaymakers Abroad Find Fresh Leisure Options

UK News
5 Things Every Driver Should Know About Aftermarket Wheels    

5 Things Every Driver Should Know About Aftermarket Wheels    

UK News
5 Things Every Driver Should Know About Aftermarket Wheels    

5 Things Every Driver Should Know About Aftermarket Wheels    

UK News
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Adoption Dreams and Future Parenthood Plans

FAMILY REVEALED Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Adoption Dreams and Future Parenthood Plans

UK News
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Adoption Dreams and Future Parenthood Plans

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Adoption Dreams and Future Parenthood Plans

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
UK Travellers Discover Varied Evening Pursuits Abroad

UK Travellers Discover Varied Evening Pursuits Abroad

UK News
UK Travellers Discover Varied Evening Pursuits Abroad

UK Travellers Discover Varied Evening Pursuits Abroad

UK News
Manchester Teacher Stabbed Shielding Pupils in School Knife Attack

SCHOOL ATTACK Manchester Teacher Stabbed Shielding Pupils in School Knife Attack

UK News
Manchester Teacher Stabbed Shielding Pupils in School Knife Attack

Manchester Teacher Stabbed Shielding Pupils in School Knife Attack

UK News
Police Appeals Focus on Safety During Leisure Breaks

Police Appeals Focus on Safety During Leisure Breaks

UK News
Police Appeals Focus on Safety During Leisure Breaks

Police Appeals Focus on Safety During Leisure Breaks

UK News
Watch Live