Teen Stabbed in Large Fight on Brighton Beach Near Shelter Hall

Sussex Police are investigating after a teenage boy was stabbed during a large fight on Brighton beach near Shelter Hall on the evening of Monday, May 25. The 17-year-old boy from Surrey was taken to hospital with superficial injuries following reports of a large group brawling at around 9.25pm on the busy seafront.

Busy Beach Scene

Detective Inspector Jen Pietersen of Brighton CID confirmed the beach was extremely crowded at the time of the stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing. Officers responded quickly amid the chaos caused by the large gathering during the Bank Holiday evening.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Police have urged anyone who witnessed the fight or captured footage to come forward and assist the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1791 of 25/05.

Victims Condition

The teenage victim’s injuries were confirmed to be superficial, and he was treated in the hospital. No further details about suspects or arrests have been released at this time.

Community Impact

The incident has raised concerns about safety on Brighton beach during busy events, with police maintaining a strong presence to prevent further disturbances amid the popular seafront area.