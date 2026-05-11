Thames Valley Police Hunt Suspect Over Bracknell Underpass Sexual Assault

Thames Valley Police are investigating a sexual assault reported on Bracknell High Street, urging the public to help identify the suspect. The attack happened around 6pm near the underpass next to Pizza GoGo, where a teenage girl was assaulted over her clothing by a man who called out to her.

Suspect Description Released

Officers describe the suspect as an Asian man in his thirties, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with light-toned skin, dark hair, and a short dark beard. The appeal is critical to catch the offender and prevent further incidents.

Location Of Attack

The assault took place in the underpass adjacent to Pizza GoGo on Bracknell High Street, an area frequently used by pedestrians, heightening concerns about public safety in the vicinity.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Thames Valley Police ask anyone with information or who saw anything in the area around 6pm to contact them immediately on 101, quoting reference 43260224473.