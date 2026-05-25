BBC To Skip World Cup Final Halftime Show On Live TV

The BBC has announced it will not broadcast the star-studded halftime show during the World Cup final this summer on live TV. Instead, viewers in the UK will see traditional football punditry coverage from Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Olivier Giroud and others analysing the first half of the match with replays and tactical discussion. The halftime concert featuring global artists like Shakira, Madonna and BTS will be available only through the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app.

Bbcs No-halftime Concert Decision

The broadcaster is sticking to its familiar format, prioritising expert analysis over an extended performance break. Fans watching on television will miss the live halftime concert, reinforcing halftime as a moment to refresh rather than entertain with music.

Itv Follows Suit

UK rights-holder ITV is adopting the same approach, focusing live TV coverage on match commentary and insight during the interval rather than airing the large-scale American-style halftime show.

Why Fans Welcome The Move

Many supporters and commentators appreciate this traditional approach, arguing a halftime concert disrupts the flow of the game and extends the break beyond the usual 15 minutes. The BBC’s choice aligns with typical UK viewing preferences and respects the serious mood of a World Cup final.

Concert Access On Digital Platforms

The halftime spectacle remains available to stream live on the BBC’s digital platforms, allowing fans who want to watch the headline performances to do so without interrupting the TV broadcast schedule.

Looking Ahead To 2034

Separately, the Saudi ambassador has confirmed there will be no alcohol served at the 2034 World Cup, marking another notable change in how future tournaments will be hosted.