Three arrested on suspicion of murder over disappearance of missing Northumberland man Paul ‘Wadey’

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation into the disappearance of a Northumberland man who vanished nearly two months ago.

Northumbria Police confirmed the arrests as detectives continue enquiries into the disappearance of Paul “Wadey”, 36, who was last seen in Alnwick on Wednesday, 13 May.

The arrests mark a significant development in the investigation, which began as a Missing Person" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">missing person enquiry but has now become a major crime investigation.

Last seen in Alnwick

Paul, who is well known locally by the nickname “Wadey”, was last seen near the Clayport Street area of Alnwick.

Despite extensive searches, public appeals and the release of CCTV images showing his movements on the day he disappeared, there have been no confirmed sightings of him since.

Northumbria Police said three males have now been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody while detectives carry out further enquiries.

Officers have not released their identities, ages or confirmed whether they are from the local area.

Major investigation continues

Detectives say the arrests follow significant developments in the investigation, although they have not disclosed what evidence prompted the change in the inquiry.

Specialist search teams continue to carry out searches across Alnwick and the surrounding rural areas as officers work to establish what happened to Paul.

Paul is described as:

Age: 36

36 Height: Approximately 5ft 11in

Approximately 5ft 11in Build: Medium

Medium Hair: Brown

Brown Eyes: Brown

Police have previously urged residents to check gardens, sheds, garages and other outbuildings for anything that may assist the investigation.

Appeal for information

Detective Inspector Rachael Rutherford said the investigation remains active and fast-moving.

She said: “We are determined to find out what has happened to Paul. Even the smallest piece of information could prove crucial.”

Northumbria Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw Paul, or who witnessed anything unusual around Clayport Street, Bondgate or nearby footpaths on or after 13 May, to come forward.

A dedicated Major Incident Public Portal has been established for members of the public to submit information, images or footage that may assist detectives.

As criminal proceedings are now active, the three men arrested are entitled to the presumption of innocence unless and until proven guilty in court.