Three Men Die in White City Building Fire Near UK’s Largest Mall

Three men tragically died after being pulled from a burning single-storey building in White City, London, just streets from Westfield Shepherd’s Bush, the UK’s largest shopping centre. Fire crews arrived shortly before 7pm on 20 June 2026 and fought the blaze that tore through the pavilion. Despite rescue efforts and paramedic treatment at the scene, two men were declared dead immediately and a third died later in hospital.

Firefighters Rapid Response

Around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines tackled the inferno that devastated more than half of the pavilion. The London Fire Brigade brought the fire under control by about 9.30pm after an intense operation to save those trapped inside.

Location Near a Major Landmark

The fire broke out on India Way in White City, an area within a 20-minute walk of Westfield Shepherd’s Bush, Europe’s largest shopping complex. The burning building was described as a pavilion, a single-storey structure significantly damaged by flames.

Ongoing Investigation

Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne confirmed the three men were rescued and treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service paramedics. The cause of the fire is currently under formal investigation.

Emergency Services Statement