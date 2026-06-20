Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

THREE DEAD Three Men Die in White City Building Fire Near UK’s Largest Mall

Three Men Die in White City Building Fire Near UK’s Largest Mall

Three men tragically died after being pulled from a burning single-storey building in White City, London, just streets from Westfield Shepherd’s Bush, the UK’s largest shopping centre. Fire crews arrived shortly before 7pm on 20 June 2026 and fought the blaze that tore through the pavilion. Despite rescue efforts and paramedic treatment at the scene, two men were declared dead immediately and a third died later in hospital.

Firefighters Rapid Response

Around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines tackled the inferno that devastated more than half of the pavilion. The London Fire Brigade brought the fire under control by about 9.30pm after an intense operation to save those trapped inside.

Location Near a Major Landmark

The fire broke out on India Way in White City, an area within a 20-minute walk of Westfield Shepherd’s Bush, Europe’s largest shopping complex. The burning building was described as a pavilion, a single-storey structure significantly damaged by flames.

Ongoing Investigation

Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne confirmed the three men were rescued and treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service paramedics. The cause of the fire is currently under formal investigation.

Emergency Services Statement

“Sadly, three people have died following a fire on India Way, White City. The fire involved a single-storey pavilion, with just over half of the structure damaged by the fire,” said Assistant Commissioner Goulbourne.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Wrexham Man Dies After Morphine Overdose Due to Hospital Error

PRESCRIPTION TRAGEDY Wrexham Man Dies After Morphine Overdose Due to Hospital Error

UK News
Massive Fire Destroys Leicestershire Shopping Centre Roof

FIRE BLAZE Massive Fire Destroys Leicestershire Shopping Centre Roof

UK News
South East London Comedian LV General Charged with Rape in Lewisham

RAPE CHARGES South East London Comedian LV General Charged with Rape in Lewisham

UK News
Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Crocodile Enclosure at Cambridgeshire Zoo

ANIMAL ATTACK Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Crocodile Enclosure at Cambridgeshire Zoo

UK News
Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Car in Cross Gates Leeds

FATAL CRASH Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Car in Cross Gates Leeds

UK News
Mississippi Man Fired After Calling Police Over Dad In Women’s Toilet Standoff

TOILET TANGLE Mississippi Man Fired After Calling Police Over Dad In Women’s Toilet Standoff

UK News
RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

HEATWAVE WARNING RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

UK News
Bedford Train Collision Injures 89 Passengers One Fatality Confirmed

Bedford Train Collision Injures 89 Passengers One Fatality Confirmed

UK News
Model Dragged Underwater By Shark In Florida Human Bait Stunt

SHARK DANGER Model Dragged Underwater By Shark In Florida Human Bait Stunt

UK News
West Yorkshire Police Honours Bravery and Innovation at 2026 Awards

POLICE AWARDS West Yorkshire Police Honours Bravery and Innovation at 2026 Awards

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Arrested Over Racially Aggravated Offence Against Nepalese in Aldershot

RACE ARREST Man Arrested Over Racially Aggravated Offence Against Nepalese in Aldershot

UK News
Man Arrested Over Racially Aggravated Offence Against Nepalese in Aldershot

Man Arrested Over Racially Aggravated Offence Against Nepalese in Aldershot

UK News
Bedford Train Incident Kills Driver Injures Nearly 100

RAIL CRASH UPDATE Bedford Train Incident Kills Driver Injures Nearly 100

UK News
Bedford Train Incident Kills Driver Injures Nearly 100

Bedford Train Incident Kills Driver Injures Nearly 100

UK News
Police Search For Missing Huddersfield Girl Ella Mai Last Seen in Linthwaite

BRING HER HOME Police Search For Missing Huddersfield Girl Ella Mai Last Seen in Linthwaite

UK News
Police Search For Missing Huddersfield Girl Ella Mai Last Seen in Linthwaite

Police Search For Missing Huddersfield Girl Ella Mai Last Seen in Linthwaite

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Seize 500+ Cannabis Plants in Henfield Business Park Raid

DRUGS BUST Police Seize 500+ Cannabis Plants in Henfield Business Park Raid

UK News
Police Seize 500+ Cannabis Plants in Henfield Business Park Raid

Police Seize 500+ Cannabis Plants in Henfield Business Park Raid

UK News
Firefighters Battle Flat Blaze on Portsmouth Road Cosham Smoke Warning

FIRE ALERT Firefighters Battle Flat Blaze on Portsmouth Road Cosham Smoke Warning

UK News
Firefighters Battle Flat Blaze on Portsmouth Road Cosham Smoke Warning

Firefighters Battle Flat Blaze on Portsmouth Road Cosham Smoke Warning

UK News

MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Launched After 17-Year-Old Stabbed in Battersea

UK News

Murder Probe Launched After 17-Year-Old Stabbed in Battersea

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Keir Starmer Considers Resignation After Andy Burnham’s Makerfield Win

LEADERSHIP CRISIS Keir Starmer Considers Resignation After Andy Burnham’s Makerfield Win

UK News
Keir Starmer Considers Resignation After Andy Burnham’s Makerfield Win

Keir Starmer Considers Resignation After Andy Burnham’s Makerfield Win

UK News
Man Arrested After Stabbing on Uckfield High Street

STABBING ATTACK Man Arrested After Stabbing on Uckfield High Street

UK News
Man Arrested After Stabbing on Uckfield High Street

Man Arrested After Stabbing on Uckfield High Street

UK News
Leeds Police Arrest Suspect After River Jump in Rape Probe

RAPE PROBE Leeds Police Arrest Suspect After River Jump in Rape Probe

UK News
Leeds Police Arrest Suspect After River Jump in Rape Probe

Leeds Police Arrest Suspect After River Jump in Rape Probe

UK News
Watch Live