Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Crocodile Enclosure At Cambridgeshire Zoo

A three-year-old boy was critically injured after being thrown into a crocodile enclosure at Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire. The incident happened just before 1:30 pm today, prompting an urgent police response. Emergency services rushed the child to the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. A 30-year-old Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is not believed to be known to the boy or his family.

Shocking Zoo Incident

The horrifying attack unfolded in front of other zoo visitors, sparking swift police and emergency action. The child suffered serious injuries from the encounter inside the crocodile enclosure.

Suspect Arrested

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed the suspect, a Norfolk resident aged 30, is currently in custody. Officers believe there is no connection between the man and the child or his family.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detective Inspector Verity McCann said authorities are speaking to witnesses who were present at the zoo to establish the full circumstances of this distressing event.

Support For Family

Police are providing support to the boy’s family at the hospital. “Our thoughts remain with them,” a spokesperson added, emphasising the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation.