HORROR BLAZE Tragic Death in Horrific House Fire in Bushey as 10 Fire Crews Rush In

A deadly blaze tore through a large home in Bushey Heath on Wednesday evening, claiming...

Published: 12:06 pm February 12, 2026
Updated: 8:07 pm February 12, 2026

A deadly blaze tore through a large home in Bushey Heath on Wednesday evening, claiming the life of one person. Emergency services scrambled to the scene as the inferno engulfed the property, with firefighters battling the flames amid dangerous conditions.

Emergency Services Respond to Severe Fire

The call came in at around 6:31pm on 11 February reporting a building fire on Hartsbourne Close. Fire crews arrived to find a massive blaze consuming the house. One resident was reported missing inside the burning building.

Brave firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus, went in to search for the missing person. Despite their desperate efforts, the individual was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

10 Fire Engines and Specialist Units at Scene

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Andy Hall revealed the scale of the response: “Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a severe fire affecting a large domestic property. Firefighters entered the building to search for one person unaccounted for.”

At the peak of operations, ten fire appliances were on site. This included two engines from the London Fire Brigade and a water bowser from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, plus specialist equipment like an Aerial Ladder Platform and Command Support Unit.

Firefighters and Investigation Update

Two firefighters were hospitalised for assessment but have since been discharged. The cause of the devastating fire is currently under investigation.

Local fire crews will carry out reassurance visits and home safety checks in the neighbourhood today to support residents and prevent further tragedies.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the family, friends, and loved ones at this very difficult time,” added Assistant Chief Fire Officer Andy Hall. “I would like to thank all crews involved for their professionalism and dedication during this challenging incident.”

